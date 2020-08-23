Tropical Storm Laura brings life-threatening flash flooding over Dominican Republic, Haiti

MIAMI, Fla. — Tropical Storm Laura is bringing heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of the 2 p.m. update, Laura is about 80 miles southeast of Guantanamo, Cuba, according to NHC. The system is packing 50 mph winds and is moving west at 21 mph.

Laura is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane late Tuesday or Tuesday night, NHC said.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says intensity is a major question mark for Laura.

On Thursday morning, Tropical Depression Fourteen also formed over the Caribbean Sea. It's also expected to develop into Tropical Storm Marco on Friday, according to NHC.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Marco formed over the Northwestern Caribbean late Friday night. However, Marco does not pose a threat to Florida.

Watches and Warnings:

Tropical Storm Warning: * The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Samana to the border with Haiti* Entire coast of the Haiti* The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands * Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Tropical Storm Watch: * The central Bahamas * Andros Island * Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to Key West and the Dry Tortugas * Florida Bay

