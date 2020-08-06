Menu

Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse

© 2020 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Photo Credit: DreamWorks Animation LLC./AP
(from left) Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) in DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour, directed by Walt Dohrn.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Aug 06, 2020
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Trolls doll is being pulled off store shelves amid complaints it promotes child abuse.

Toymaker Hasbro said Wednesday that it's in the process of removing the "Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy" from the market and will be offering customers a replacement doll of the popular female character.

The doll had been designed to giggle when placed in a sitting position, but some parents complain the sound activation button is inappropriately placed between the doll's legs.

In a statement to the Providence Journal, Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy said that the placement of the sensor wasn't intentional.

An online petition suggests the doll is "conditioning our children to think pedophilia is OK."

