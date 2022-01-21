Triple-A baseball to implement robot umpires

Minor League Baseball umpires will be getting help from robots.

The league created a job posting for Automated Ball and Strike (ABS) system techs.

"ABS will leverage optical tracking data to determine and communicate ball and strike calls to plate umpires," the posting says.

Triple-A umpires will not be replaced. The system will make the call and a tech will relay its determination to the umpire behind home plate.

The league says it's actively recruiting for teams in 11 different markets, including Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Sacramento and Tacoma.

ESPN reports that the independent Atlantic League first experimented with the system at its All-Star Game 2019. It was also reportedly used in the Arizona Fall League and drew complaints on breaking balls.