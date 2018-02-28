TripAdvisor releases list of hotels in starring roles

With the Academy Awards right around the corner, TripAdvisor has released a list of American hotels that have shone brightly on the big screen.

The hotels are:

The Plaza in New York City ("Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "The Great Gatsby," "Eloise at the Plaza" and "Crocodile Dundee")

Beverly Wilshire Beverly Hills ("Clueless," "Valentine's Day" and "Sex and the City: The Movie")

Caesars Palace in Las Vegas ("The Hangover," "Rain Man," "Dreamgirls," "Showgirls," "The Electric Horsemen," "Oh God! You Devil!," "History of the World, Part 1" and "Intolerable Cruelty")

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles ("Ghostbusters," "The Italian Job," "Ocean's Eleven," "Chinatown," "Pretty in Pink" and "Wedding Crashers)

Timberline Lodge in Oregon ("The Shining")

Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii ("Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire")

Atlanta Marriott Marquis ("The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay")

Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, VirginIa ("Dirty Dancing")

The Roosevelt Hotel, New York City ("Maid in Manhattan" and "Wall Street")

Fontainebleau Miami Beach ("The Bodyguard," "Goldfinger" and "Scarface")

Las Vegas has been a popular spot for movies as well. If you're planning to visit Vegas, here are some spots to check out:

Aria ("Bourne 5")

Bally's Las Vegas ("Honeymoon in Vegas," "Rocky IV" and "Leaving Las Vegas")

Bellagio ("Oceans Thirteen")

Binion's ("Lucky You")

Circus Circus ("Diamonds Are Forever," "Leaving Las Vegas" and "Baby Geniuses")

Desert Inn ("Ocean's 11" and "Rush Hour 2")

Excalibur ("Leaving Las Vegas")

Flamingo Las Vegas ("Ocean's 11," "Bugsy," "Leaving Las Vegas" and "Viva Las Vegas")

Fremont Hotel ("Swingers")

Imperial Palace ("Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery")

Las Vegas International ("Diamonds Are Forever")

Mandalay Bay ("Rocky Balboa," "Ocean's Thirteen")

MGM Grand ("Vegas Vacation" and "Now You See Me")

Monte Carlo ("Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story")

Paris Las Vegas ("Resident Evil: Extinction")

Planet Hollywood ("Knocked Up," "What Happens in Vegas" and "Get Him to the Greek")

Riviera ("Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," "Showgirls," "Ocean's 11," "21," "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery: and "Casino")

Sahara ("Ocean's 11")

Sands ("Con Air")

Stardust ("Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," "Swingers")

The Landmark ("Mars Attacks")

The Mirage ("Vegas Vacation")

The Plaza ("Cool World," "Back to the Future II")

The Venetian ("Rat Race")

Treasure Island ("Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous")

Tropicana ("Diamonds Are Forever")

Wynn Las Vegas ("Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2")

TripAdvisor is a travel planning and booking website. The 90th Academy Awards will take place March 4 in Los Angeles. The awards show will begin at 5 p.m. PST.

