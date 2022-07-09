Watch Now
Tribal elders recall painful boarding school memories

Deb Haaland
FILE - This April 3, 2019, file photo shows Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., one of the first Native American woman elected to Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 09, 2022
ANADARKO, Okla. (AP) — Native American tribal elders in Oklahoma delivered powerful testimony to federal officials about their experiences in government-backed Indian boarding schools.

The stop Saturday at Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma, was the first visit by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

She has embarked on a yearlong nationwide tour to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities.

Although most of the boarding schools closed long ago and none still exist to assimilate Native children into white society, some like Riverside still function as schools, albeit with drastically different missions that celebrate the cultural backgrounds of their Native students.

