Travelers left behind more than $900,000 at security checkpoints in 2019, TSA says

Transportation Security Administration said air travelers abandoned more than $926,000 at security checkpoints in 2019.

As it turns out, it's money TSA can claim if someone doesn't come back for it, Dallas Morning News reported.

On Friday, the government agency released its annual report for the total of the nation's 75 biggest airports, which they are required to submit to Congress by law.

The report covers the period between October 2018 and September 2019.

John F. Kennedy International in New York topped the list with passengers leaving $98,110 left in those grey bins.

San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas, and Dallas-Ft. Worth rounded out the top 5.

In the fiscal year 2018, passengers left $960,105.40 behind.