Posted: 10:50 AM, Mar 09, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-09 13:50:10-04
Trainer Jason Servis is seen at Churchill Downs Friday, May 3, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Servis will saddle Maximum Security in the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Trainers, vets, others charged in horse-drugging scheme

NEW YORK – The trainer of champion Maximum Security is among more than two dozen people charged in what authorities describe as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster.

The charges against horse trainers, veterinarians and others were detailed in four indictments unveiled Monday in Manhattan federal court.

Among them is trainer Jason Servis, whose stable includes the 3-year-old Maximum Security.

Servis was charged with administering performance-enhancing drugs to that horse and others.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference and has since won four of his five high-profile races.

