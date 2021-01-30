Menu

Toys R Us retrenches again, shutters its last 2 US stores

Julio Cortez/AP
Customers walk back to their vehicles after shopping at a Toys R Us store, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Totowa, N.J. Politicians, including U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and Sen. Cory Booker, held a news conference at the Totowa location to voice their concerns after it was announced that employees will not get severance packages once the stores are closed following the bankruptcy of the company. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 8:12 PM, Jan 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-29 22:12:03-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Toys R Us is retrenching once again.

The only two Toys R Us stores that opened in November 2019 as part of a small U.S. comeback attempt by the iconic toy chain have now closed.

The Toys R Us store at the Galleria mall in Houston shuttered on Jan. 15, while the one at New Jersey's Garden State Plaza closed Tuesday. That's according to Tru Kids, a new entity formed when it acquired Toys R Us’ intellectual property during the iconic chain's liquidation in 2018.

The company says it is looking at new options for reopening but declined to offer specifics.

The stores were smaller than previous locations. The maller stores were to emphasize the latest, most popular toy products and brands, Toys 'R' Us said. Toys 'R' Us officials called the two locations "experimental."

