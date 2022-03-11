Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Toyota to cut down production over next three months

The company has cited chip supply issues.
Toyota Recall
Jeff Chiu/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The sign at San Francisco Toyota car dealership is shown in San Francisco, in this Jan. 26, 2010 file photo. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Toyota Recall
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 14:29:37-05

TOKYO — Toyota is scaling back production in Japan for the next three months as it deals with a chip supply shortage.

The carmaker is also dealing with a supply shortage with other parts.

Starting in April, Toyota will cut back on production by 20%, then 10% in May and 5% in June.

“We will continue to do our best to deliver vehicles to our customers as soon as possible,” said Shiori Hashimoto, a spokeswoman for Toyota.

Toyota’s announcement comes after it had already slashed production in 2021 by 500,000 vehicles.

The world’s best-selling carmaker also reported a 21% fall in profits during the last quarter of 2021.

Other carmakers, including Volkswagen, General Motors, Ford, Nissan, Daimler, BMW have also had to scale back production recently.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO - OPERATION

REPORT A PROBLEM WITH OUR ROADS