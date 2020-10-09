Township employee hurt while moving booby-trapped political sign in Michigan

An employee for Oakland County doing work in Commerce Township, Michigan, was injured while removing a political sign that was incorrectly placed in the road right-of-way. There were several razor blades attached to the bottom of the political sign.

The sheriff's department is investigating the incident, and has taken the signs into custody. The employee was taken to Huron Valley Hospital for treatment of his hand.