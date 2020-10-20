Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN's senior legal analyst pending what the cable network is calling a "personal matter."

Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting.

According to Vice, members of the New Yorker and radio station WNYC were on the Zoom call when the incident occurred last week.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the New Yorker said Toobin had been "suspended while we investigate the matter" and declined further comment.

A CNN spokesperson says in a statement that "Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted."