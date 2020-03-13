Tom Hanks provides update after coronavirus diagnosis

Actor Tom Hanks provided an update and shared a picture (seen above) on Thursday evening, one day after he announced that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

"Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," Hanks said. "We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.

"We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are thing we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourseleves and each other, no?

Hanks finished his update with a joke, which references his role in the hit movie "A League of Their Own."

"Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

On Wednesday, Hanks said, "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too."

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that Australia has 128 confirmed cases of coronavirus.