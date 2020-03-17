Tom Brady says he will not return to the New England Patriots in 2020

Longtime Patriots QB Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he will not return to the team for the 2020 season.

Brady, who is a free agent, made the announcement on Twitter.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady said in an open letter to the Patriots organization.

The Patriots drafted Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. After spending his rookie season as the backup to Drew Bledsoe, he took over the starting job when Bledsoe got hurt in 2001. He then went on to lead the Patriots to three Super Bowl victories in four years, and has held the starting job in New England ever since.

"I love Tom like a son and I always will. He has brought so much happiness to me personally and to all of our fans," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said. "I had hoped this day would never come, but rather that Tom would end his remarkable career in a Patriots uniform after yet another Super Bowl Championship. Unfortunately, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement to allow that dream to become a reality."

"Tom and I will always have a great relationship built on love, admiration, respect and appreciation," Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said. "Nothing about the end of Tom's Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was."

Statements from #Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Head Coach Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Patriots career: https://t.co/DFmmbzAIdo pic.twitter.com/flVpDFB4HJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020

As New England's quarterback, Brady has won six Super Bowls, nine AFC Championships and an astounding 17 divisional titles. He holds the NFL record by playoff wins by a quarterback, with 30.

As a free agent, Brady is free to sign with any team. The NFL's free agency opened on Monday. According to Ian Rapoport with NFL Network, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Charges have both offered Brady contracts.

Cody Kessler and Jarrett Stidham are the two quarterbacks currently on the Patriots' roster.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020