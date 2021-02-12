Tips for celebrating Valentine's Day with your family

Valentine's Day is traditionally a romantic holiday, but this year, consider reimagining it for the whole family.

“This is the year to really figure out how to spend intentional time together as a family. We've been in the same house or apartment, but we haven't necessarily had intentional loving purposeful time together,” said Joy Altimare, chief engagement and brand officer for EHE Health.

Altimare has a couple simple ways to do this. First, she suggests connecting over food.

“We've been cooking a lot at home, but it's been from a utility perspective,” she said. “This is a moment where you can think of your favorite foods, coziest foods and have an indoor picnic and go all out. Just sprawl out with your family, put all the food on the actual picnic carpet and talk to each other, laugh with each other, reengage with each other.”

Plan for your future as a family by creating a vision board. Choose the goals you want to achieve together, and your intentions, through pictures and words. Altimare says it can be as big or small as you want, as long as it's in a place that's easily seen.

“Guarantee there's going to be tough moments this year. If you can go back to that vision board, you can feel inspired and keep going on that path that you want that journey that you want,” said Altimare.

Finally, don't forget those three little words.

“They are so powerful, and they mean so much. I’ve never seen a person when someone said, ‘I love you’ not smile.

It is Valentine's Day, after all.

