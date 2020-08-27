TikTok CEO resigns as White House pressures parent company to sell US operations

HONG KONG — TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has resigned amid U.S. pressure for its Chinese owner to sell the popular video app, which the White House says is a security risk.

In a letter to employees seen Thursday, Mayer said that his decision to leave comes after the “political environment has sharply changed."

His resignation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a ban on TikTok, unless parent company Bytedance sells its U.S. operations to an American company within 90 days.

TikTok said in a statement that “We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision."