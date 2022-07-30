Watch Now
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Vehicles are parked outside the Illinois Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Ill., where the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold, Saturday, July 30, 2022. A ticket-holder in the state clinched the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot from the ticket was sold there. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 19:00:47-04

CHICAGO (AP) — A ticket bought in a Chicago suburb has beaten the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in Des Plaines.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14.

The jackpot is the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15.

That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The $1.337 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years.

Most winners opt for the cash option, which for this latest drawing was an estimated $780.5 million.

