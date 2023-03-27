Three children dead following shooting at Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Five people, including three students, are dead after a shooting at a private school in Tennessee, according to Scripps News Nashville.

The Nashville Police Department reports that officers engaged the shooter at The Covenant School on Monday morning.

The private Christian school serves children from preschool through sixth grade.

The ages of the victims have not been disclosed.

A reunification area for families has been established at the Woodmont Baptist Church, the fire department stated on Twitter.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he is monitoring the situation.