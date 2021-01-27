Menu

Third officer who responded to Capitol riot has died

Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. According to testimony in a closed-door session with the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee said D.C. Metro Police Officer Jeffery Smith and Howard Liebengood, a U.S. Capitol Police Officer, both "took their own lives in the aftermath of that battle." (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Capitol Breach The Road to Riot
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jan 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-27 14:45:30-05

In a closed-door session Tuesday with the House Appropriations Committee, acting D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee said a third officer who responded to the U.S. Capitol's riot has died.

According to testimony, Contee said D.C. Metro Police Officer Jeffery Smith and Howard Liebengood, a U.S. Capitol Police Officer, both "took their own lives in the aftermath of that battle."

Before Contee's testimony, Smith's death had not been disclosed, according to Politico and FOX News.

"We honor the service and sacrifices of Officers Brian Sicknick, Howard Liebengood, and Jeffery Smith, and offer condolences to all the grieving families," Contee said during the testimony.

Five people died during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick succumbed to his injuries he sustained while responding to the riot.

According to The Associated Press, interim U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman apologized to Congress for the failure to prepare for the riots in prepared testimony.

