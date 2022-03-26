The Oscars are Sunday, and change is in the air

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what organizers hope will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.

The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. But little else about how this year’s Oscars get underway is traditional.

An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards. What's likely to take Best Picture?

Expectations center on Apple TV+'s “CODA” or Netflix's “The Power of the Dog." Either would hand Best Picture to a streaming service for the first time.

