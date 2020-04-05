Menu

'The Flash' actor Logan Williams dies at the age of 16

'The Flash' actor Logan Williams dies at the age of 16

Actor Logan Williams, who appeared in CW's "The Flash" as the young Barry Allen, has died. He was 16.

Williams' agent, Michelle Gauvin, says he died Thursday.

Gauvin did not give the cause of his death, but said his sudden death comes as a "shock."

