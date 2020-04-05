'The Flash' actor Logan Williams dies at the age of 16

Actor Logan Williams, who appeared in CW's "The Flash" as the young Barry Allen, has died. He was 16.
Williams' agent, Michelle Gauvin, says he died Thursday.
Gauvin did not give the cause of his death, but said his sudden death comes as a "shock."
Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC
— John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020