The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been chosen

The holidays may be different this year but New York City will still look like Christmas. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been selected and will soon be on its way to Manhattan. The 2020 tree is about 100 feet tall and hails from Oneonta, New York.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Nov 10, 2020
The holidays may be a bit different this year but New York City will still look like Christmas soon enough.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been selected and will soon be on its way to Manhattan.

The massive tree stands at about 100 feet tall and hails from Oneonta in Upstate New York, where it currently stands under 24-hour surveillance until crews cut it down for the trip to the Big Apple.

A likely scaled-back version of the annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

"We want that to be a great experience," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily briefing Tuesday.

However, considering the pandemic, things will likely be done a bit differently to prohibit too much crowding throughout the holiday season.

"We'll get an update on how it will be handled, but we will take proper precautions," they mayor assured.

A magnificent decorated Christmas tree has been lit and on display in Rockefeller Center every year since 1933.

This article was written by Mark Sundstrom for WPIX.

