Texas mistakenly issued Amber Alert listing 'Chucky' from 'Child's Play' as suspect

The Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) was forced to issue an apology after it mistakenly sent out an Amber Alert that listed the horror character "Chucky" as a suspect.

According to KENS-TV in San Antonio, the alert issued on the morning of Jan. 29 listed the haunted doll from the 1988 horror film "Child's Play" as the suspect in a child abduction.

The alert listed 28-year-old Chucky's height at 3 feet 1 inch and his weight at 16 pounds. His race was listed as "Other: Doll." The alert cautioned that Chucky was "wielding a huge kitchen knife."

The alert listed the abducted child was listed as "Glen" — a doll introduced in the 2004 sequel "Seed of Chucky." It listed the "5-year-old" doll at 2 feet 3 inches and 6 pounds.

KTRK-TV in Houston reports that the alert was sent to TDPS email subscribers three separate times. However, the New York Times reports that it appears only email subscribers received the alert.

TDPS issued the following statement to KENS.

"This alert is a result of a test malfunction. We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again."