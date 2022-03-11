Watch
Texas judge hears case on state's gender care investigations

Greg Abbott
Eric Gay/AP
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a primary night event Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 14:31:39-05

A Texas judge is holding a hearing on whether state officials should be allowed to conduct child abuse investigations over transgender youth receiving gender-confirming care.

District Judge Amy Clark Meachum is hearing from attorneys for the state and the parents of a 16-year-old girl who were being investigated by the Department of Family and Protective Services over such care.

Last week, Meachum issued a temporary order halting the investigation of the 16-year-old’s parents.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued his directive following a legal opinion by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, which claims gender-confirming procedures "constitute child abuse."

The 16-year-old's mother works for the state and was reportedly placed on leave once she was informed she was being investigated.

The teenager has reportedly received puberty-delaying medication and hormone therapy.

The hearing comes the same day that dozens of major companies — including Apple, Google, Johnson & Johnson, Meta and Microsoft — criticized the Texas directive in a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

