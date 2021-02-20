Texas AG issues Civil Investigative Demands to power companies

Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to ERCOT and other power companies after millions of Texans were left in the dark amid winter weather.

The CIDs surround power outages, emergency plans, energy pricing and more.

“I’m using the full scope of my Constitutional powers to launch an investigation into ERCOT and other entities that grossly mishandled this week’s extreme winter weather. While Texans pulled together to get their communities through this disaster, they were largely left in the dark,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We will get to the bottom of this power failure and I will tirelessly pursue justice for Texans.”

Those who received a CID include:



AEP Texas

Calpine Corporation

CenterPoint Energy Services

ERCOT

Griddy Energy

La Frontera Holdings

Luminant Generation Company

NRG Texas Power

Oncor Electric Delivery Company

Panda Sherman Power

Temple Generation I

Texas-New Mexico Power Company

