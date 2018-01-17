Texans are finding unconventional ways to remove ice, snow from their cars—and it's hilarious

It's an essential tool many Americans have—a snow scraper. You can't make it through a week of winter without one in some places.

But those living in the Lone Star State are not as prepared for the unusual occurrences of snow and ice storms plaguing their cars typically untouched by the wrath of winter.

Residents are taking to social media to reveal creative ways they are removing ice and snow from their cars.

Every winter I have I have to clean off Caitlyn’s car because she doesn’t own an ice scraper. This year we got innovative pic.twitter.com/oVLbI4bgXl — Callan Cloonan (@Get_a_Cloo) January 14, 2018

Some are even going as far to say the kitchen favorite—a spatula— is the new Texas ice scraper.