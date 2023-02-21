Teen volleyball player loses legs after car hits her

ST. LOUIS (KGUN/CNN) — Volleyball player Janae Edmondson was walking back to her hotel Saturday night with her family when a car hit her.

"A wonderful kid with a great smile," shares Assistant Director of the MIDTN Volleyball Club Jeff Wismer. "A three sport athlete in Murfreesboro Tennessee, who just committed to play college volleyball next year."

He knows Edmondson through her playing for the club.

"She has lost both limbs below her waist. So for us, how do you find words to explain our sorrow," Wismer expressed. "We really can't."

Camera footage captured the moment it happened. A gray Audi Q5 is seen failing to yield when a Chevy Malibu hits it.

This leads the Audi to strike Edmondson before rolling onto its roof.

KMOV, FAMILY PHOTO, CITIZENS FOR A GREATER DOWTOWN ST. LOUIS, CNN

"I think everybody wants to hug their parents and hug their kids and be a little bit tighter with them because you never know when something like this can happen," Capitol Sports Center Owner and Tournament Director Scott McQueen said. "But again, we have a great volleyball community here and everybody is banding together and really supporting middle Tennessee, the volleyball club."

He hosts the Presidents Day Classic Tournament in St. Louis.

"Any time you're in a big city, we try to make sure that we have, the kids aren't walking by themselves," McQueen advised. "This doesn't sound like anything that couldn't have been prevented on their side. Its a tragedy."

Edmondson has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

"The road in front of Janae is tough," Wismer added. "There's going to be a lot of challenges ahead, financial challenges, emotional challenges that were hoping that the community can embrace this family as she goes through this unique time in her life that you can never imagine. This is an unthinkable situation that she has to encounter right now."

The volleyball community is raising money to help support her and her family.