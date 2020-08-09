Teen killed, 20 others shot including an off-duty police officer at large gathering in D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. — A 17-year-old boy was killed and 20 people were shot, including an off-duty police officer, in Washington D.C. early Sunday morning at a large gathering.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Christopher Brown and police say the off-duty 1st District police officer was shot and is in the hospital fighting for her life.

Officers said another 17-year-old was shot and the other victims were all adults and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The police chief said there were multiple shooters and at least 11 of the 20 people shot were women.

“There was some kind of a dispute,” said Police Chief Peter Newsham, with the Metropolitan Police Department. “Multiple weapons were produced,” he told reporters. He said a motive for the shooting wasn’t clear.

The chief also said they would be talking to building management about the gathering and officers will be looking at whether more could be done to break up the group.

At this time, officers believe the gathering started late Saturday night and shots were fired just after midnight.

"Sadly, some people who have no regard for human life, opened fire," said Mayor Muriel Bowser, reiterating that drinking and using marijuana in the street is illegal in D.C., as is having a gathering of this size.

This story originally reported by Brandon Ingram on wmar2news.com.