Teen driving spree ends with stolen car crashed on highway

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN/KGUN) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MDOT) is sharing footage of a group of teenagers recklessly driving a car and crashing it on Interstate 35.

MDOT officials confirm the car was stolen.

The released recording shows the teens driving the car and crashing multiple times, before finally coming to a stop against the median.

These teenagers are then seen piling out of the car and running away.

Local police quickly gain traction. The teenagers soon give up and start complying with officers.

