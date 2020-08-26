Illinois teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Kenosha

ANTIOCH, Ill. — An Illinois teen has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of two people at a Kenosha, Wisconsin protest Tuesday night.

BELOW: Law enforcement provides update on unrest

The juvenile, 17, was arrested in Antioch, Illinois on Wednesday. He is accused of shooting and killing two people at a Kenosha protest, the third night in-a-row of unrest in the town. A third person was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital.

The Village of Antioch Police Department said the teen was arrested Wednesday morning.

The teen will be charged with first-degree intentional homicide and is waiting for extradition to Wisconsin.

The shooting happened just before midnight in an area where police said demonstrations were happening.

Police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse protesters during a third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a Jacob Blake, who is now paralyzed.

Attorney Ben Crump spoke Tuesday alongside family members of Blake. He said it would “take a miracle” for Blake to walk again.

“I am asking everyone, take a moment and examine your heart. Citizens, police officers, firemen, clergy, politicians. Do Jacob justice on this level, and examine your hearts. We need healing,” Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson said at Tuesday's press conference.

