Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

Posted: 2:44 PM, Mar 05, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-05 17:18:36-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, where deadly storms ravaged counties this week, including in Nashville.

In an Instagram post made Thursday, Swift said “Nashville is my home.” She added that “the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.”

She included a link to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. The statewide death toll was 25.

A spokesperson for the pop singer confirmed the donation to The Associated Press.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

