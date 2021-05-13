Target to stop selling Pokémon and sports trading cards after popularity leads to lines, fights

Target is pulling Pokémon cards and sports trading cards from their store shelves, according to multiple outlets.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14,” the nationwide retail chain said in their announcement.

Collectibles have increased in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic as people stuck at home during lockdowns have turned to online auction sites to sell or buy.

Rare cards, from the sports world or Pokémon, have been selling for millions, according to MarketWatch.

This increased demand for Pokémon and sports cards during the pandemic has led to customers camping out or forming long lines before stores like Target or Walmart open, according to the Business Journal.

Target moved the cards to customer service and limited their availability, only causing longer lines.

A Target in Wisconsin reportedly had a fight between customers over trading cards, in which one person had a gun.

In that incident, a 35-year-old man was physically assaulted by four men between the ages of 23 and 35 as he left the Target, according to TMJ4 . Police said at the time the attack stemmed from a disagreement over the purchase of sports trading cards inside the store.

Some Walmart stores also stopped selling trading cards earlier this month because of “inappropriate customer behavior” from the increasing demand.