Target to pay employees to get vaccinated, provide free Lyft rides to appointments

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Target says it’s paying its employees to get COVID-19 vaccines and will provide free Lyft rides for the workers to get to and from their appointments.

In a statement Wednesday, the retail chain said it’s providing up to four hours of pay to its hourly team members when they get their vaccines, with two hours provided for each dose.

Target is joining a growing list of companies offering to pay its employees to get vaccinated. Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Dollar General and Kroger are some of the latest to start doing so.

As for the Lyft rides, Target says up to $15 will be provided each way.

Although the company say it doesn’t plan to require its employees to get vaccinated to come to work, it is encouraging its team members to receive a vaccine once they’re eligible, whether that’s through a local pharmacy, clinic health care provider or city-run event.

Target says it’s also working with CVS in its effort to vaccinate its workers. The two companies are longtime partners, with more than 1,700 CVS pharmacies in Target locations.

Once states determine final timing and prioritization for front-line and essential workers, CVS will evaluate its Target locations for offering the vaccine to the company’s team members and guests in the future.

“Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we’ve made since the coronavirus started, and this point in the pandemic is no different,” wrote Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer. “As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need. As we have for the past year, we’ll continue to invest in our team’s pay and benefits so they can take care of themselves, each other and our guests.”

