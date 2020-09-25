Target outlines holiday hiring, preps amid pandemic

The 2020 holiday shopping season will be different from all other years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Target on Thursday became the latest major retailer to outline how it will attempt to keep is employees safe during the busy holiday shopping season.

For one, Target expects to match 2019 hiring levels despite a downtrodden economy. The company said that it will double its staff dedicated to contactless shopping options, like its “Drive Up” service.

Target said that seasonal employees will be given free access to virtual doctor visits through the end of the year, backup daycare, mental health services, and PPE. Seasonal employees, in addition to current staff, will also be paid for up to 14 days if required to quarantine or have a confirmed coronavirus-related illness.

"The success of our business strategy rests on the strength of our team and their ability to adjust quickly to the needs of our guests and their changing shopping patterns," said Melissa Kremer, Target's Chief Human Resources Officer. "Throughout the year, the team has successfully balanced strong demand in our stores with surging digital volume. Knowing that the holiday season will be unlike any other, we're building in even more flexibility to make sure Target remains a safe and convenient place to work and shop, while investing in our team's industry-leading pay and benefits."

