Taco Bell bringing back popular item for Christmas

This year has been, unique, to say the least, and the holidays will be different and maybe lacking some familiar comfort food from family. Taco Bell is bringing back a menu item to give fans warmth and tradition.

Nacho Fries will be available at participating locations nationwide starting on December 24. This is the second time this year the item will be available.

“In a year as difficult and uncertain as this one was, we know that consumers crave the comforts they love most. That’s why we’re excited to bring back Nacho Fries for our passionate fans to close out this year and kick off 2021 positively and deliciously,” said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer, in a press release.

Nacho Fries first appeared on the Taco Bell menu in January 2018.

The fries are seasoned with what Taco Bell refers to as Mexican spices and served with a side of nacho cheese sauce.

Other new menu items will be available on Christmas Eve, including a nacho taco, cravings pack and a new bacon chalupa.