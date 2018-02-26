Szechuan Sauce is back at McDonald's today

McDonald's will distribute 20 million packets of its highly sought Szechuan Sauce across every location in the U.S., starting today.

It's an attempt to try and mitigate shortages of the dip popularized by fans of the TV sitcom "Rick and Morty."

The sauce was originally released in 1998 as part of a promotion for the Disney film "Mulan," but faced massive demand after being referenced in a Season 3 episode of "Rick and Morty."

"We're doing more than simply bringing back the sauce. We know there were many unanswered questions and even more unbelievable stories from last year's Szechuan saga," McDonald's said on its website.

The "saga" refers to last year's incident where the company released the sauce for a very limited release, causing fans that had been waiting for hours to go home empty-handed.