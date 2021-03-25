Menu

Suspicious package found at University of Kentucky hospital, heavy police presence reported

Major police and emergency presence at UK hospital
Posted at 9:52 AM, Mar 25, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky police are asking people to avoid the area surrounding the emergency room at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital where a suspicious package was found Thursday.

The area currently has a major police presence. EMS and firefighters are also on the scene, as well as personnel dressed in bomb suits and a bomb disposal robot.

FBI Louisville's Lexington agency is at the scene to assist local police.

Nicholasville Road and South Limestone is closed to traffic both northbound and southbound at the Chandler Hospital Emergency Dept.

Police are directing traffic as needed at the Limestone - Cooper/Waller intersection. The outbound side remains shutdown at Virginia Ave.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story was originally published by WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.

