Suspect in custody after faculty member, resource officer shot at Kansas City-area high school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A faculty member and a school resource officer were shot Friday at Olathe East High School in Kansas, a spokesperson from the Olathe Police Department says.

The circumstances around the shooting are unknown, along with the condition of those shot.

Olathe East tweeted Friday morning that the school is in lockdown and "secure."

A suspect is in custody. The Olathe Police Department tweeted that there is "no active threat at this time," and that there were "no reports of injured students at this time."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

This story was originally published by Casey Murray on Scripps station KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.