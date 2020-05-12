Menu

Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump's taxes, bank records today

Posted at 4:39 AM, May 12, 2020
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is taking up President Donald Trump’s bid to keep his tax, bank and financial records private. It's a major clash over accountability that could affect the 2020 presidential campaign.

The justices are to hear arguments by telephone Tuesday morning in two cases about subpoenas from congressional committees and the Manhattan district attorney.

The court has been meeting by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rulings against the president could lead to the campaign season release of personal financial information that Trump has kept shielded from investigators and the public.

