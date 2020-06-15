Menu

Supreme Court rejects several gun rights cases for next term

Andrew Harnik/AP
Security officers, one wearing a mask, walk in front of the Supreme Court, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jun 15, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has passed up several challenges to state and federal gun control laws, over the dissent of two conservative justices.

Gun rights advocates had hoped the court would expand the constitutional right to "keep and bear arms" beyond the home.

Instead, the justices on Monday left in place restrictions on the right to carry weapons in public in Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

The justices also declined to review Massachusetts' ban on some semi-automatic firearms and large-capacity ammunition magazines, a California handgun control law and a half-century-old federal law banning interstate handgun sales.

