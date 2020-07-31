Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospital

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home. The court says Ginsburg, 87, is doing well, two days after undergoing a minimally invasive procedure on Wednesday to “revise a bile duct stent” at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The stent had originally been placed last August, when Ginsburg was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. Ginsburg announced earlier this month that she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer.

Stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection, her doctors said, according to a statement.

In May, Ginsburg was hospitalized for treatment for a benign gallbladder condition.

Ginsburg has also beaten cancer four times after suffering from pancreatic cancer last year.

