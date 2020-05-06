Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg hospitalized with gallbladder condition

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Patrick Semansky/AP
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg hospitalized with gallbladder condition
Posted at 5:51 PM, May 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-05 20:51:38-04

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a non-surgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition at Johns Hopkins University Hospital on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Supreme Court, Ginsburg underwent outpatient tests following oral arguments on Monday. The tests confirmed that she was suffering from a gallstone, which was causing an infection.

According to Supreme Court staff, Ginsburg is resting comfortably and plans on participating in oral arguments which are being held electronically due to the coronavirus. She will be likely participating in oral arguments from the hospital as she expects to remain in the hospital for one to two days.

The 87-year-old justice is the second-longest service justice on the bench, behind Justice Clarence Thomas.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.