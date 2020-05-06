Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg hospitalized with gallbladder condition

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a non-surgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition at Johns Hopkins University Hospital on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Supreme Court, Ginsburg underwent outpatient tests following oral arguments on Monday. The tests confirmed that she was suffering from a gallstone, which was causing an infection.

According to Supreme Court staff, Ginsburg is resting comfortably and plans on participating in oral arguments which are being held electronically due to the coronavirus. She will be likely participating in oral arguments from the hospital as she expects to remain in the hospital for one to two days.

The 87-year-old justice is the second-longest service justice on the bench, behind Justice Clarence Thomas.

