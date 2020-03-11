Supreme Court allows 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy to continue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, despite lower court rulings that the policy probably is illegal.

The justices' order comes Wednesday over a dissenting vote by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

It overturns a lower court order that would have blocked the policy, at least for people arriving at the border crossings in Arizona and California.

The high court action comes a day before the lower court order was to have taken effect.

Instead, the “Remain in Mexico" policy will stay in place while a lawsuit challenging it plays out in the courts.

