Supreme Court allows 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy to continue

Posted: 11:23 AM, Mar 11, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-11 14:23:31-04
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: A man walks up the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later today President Donald Trump is expected to announce his Supreme Court nominee to replace Associate Justice Antonin Scalia who passed away last year. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, despite lower court rulings that the policy probably is illegal.

The justices' order comes Wednesday over a dissenting vote by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

It overturns a lower court order that would have blocked the policy, at least for people arriving at the border crossings in Arizona and California.

The high court action comes a day before the lower court order was to have taken effect.

Instead, the “Remain in Mexico" policy will stay in place while a lawsuit challenging it plays out in the courts.

