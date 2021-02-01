Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Study: Killings surge in 2020; pandemic, protests play roles

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
A police background with two vehicles and an officer at work. Plenty of copy space in the street.
Police Duty
Posted at 4:25 PM, Feb 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-01 18:25:55-05

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Killings rose dramatically across the U.S. last year, and a study suggests that the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustice unrest were factors.

The study released Monday by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice, along with Arnold Ventures, looked at crime rates in 34 cities.

It found a 30% spike in homicides in 2020 compared to 2019.

Study leaders called for urgent action to improve relations with police and expand anti-violence initiatives.

A study author says many officers were forced to quarantine last year, and maintaining social distancing kept them from the sort of community outreach needed to help stop violence before it happens.

According to The Associated Press, St. Louis was the most violent having recorded 262 killings last year, the most since 267 in 1993, when the city’s population was substantially higher.

The study showed that homicides were 30% higher than in 2019 and rose in 29 of the 34 cities studied.

Killings more than doubled in Chula Vista, California, and Chandler, Arizona, The AP reported.

Larger cities were hit hard, too: Milwaukee’s homicides rose 85%, Seattle saw a 63% increase, killings in Chicago jumped 55%, while New York added 131 homicides, rising by 43%.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.