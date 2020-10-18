Menu

Strong winds fan Colorado's largest recorded wildfire

Thornton Streeter
Thornton Streeter/AP
In this photo is smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire in northern Colorado, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. The Cameron Peak Fire, one of two Rocky Mountain wildfires, that have been pushed by strong winds has become the largest in Colorado's history. The Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming has grown little in recent days. Forecasters expect dry air and strong wind to pose a challenge for firefighters into the weekend. (Thornton Streeter via AP)
Posted at 8:59 PM, Oct 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-18 00:37:40-04

The largest wildfire in Colorado history grew overnight as high winds pushed the blaze through rural communities and the forecast predicts more “extreme fire behavior” on Saturday.

Cass Cairns, a spokeswoman for the Cameron Peak fire efforts, says gusts of up to 70 mph overnight created “very significant” fire activity, especially along the southeast section.

Officials say they're facing the same critical fire conditions today as yesterday.

They’re expecting gusts of 60 mph midday.

Boulder County fire officials warned of a new fire that forced the evacuation of Jamestown Saturday afternoon.

