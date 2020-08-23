Menu

Storm Marco becomes a hurricane over Gulf of Mexico

Dieu Nalio Chery/AP
People protect themselves with plastic as Tropical Storm Laura passes through the area in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Posted at 10:04 AM, Aug 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-23 13:04:53-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a storm named Marco that is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico has become a hurricane.

Marco was heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast.

Tropical Storm Laura, another potential hurricane, battered the Dominican Republic and Haiti and headed to the same part of the U.S. coast.

The hurricane center said Sunday that maximum winds of the Marco hurricane are 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers per hour).

It says data from the U.S. Air Force had indicated that Marco had become a hurricane.

