Steve Wynn is resigning from his position as RNC finance chairman, according to two Republican officials.

Wynn is facing allegations of sexual misconduct following a story in The Wall Street Journal that published on Friday. He denies the allegations. POLITICO was first to report Wynn plans to step down on Saturday.

RNC committee members are being told about his resignation today.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.