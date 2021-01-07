Menu

Steve Scully reportedly back at C-SPAN 3 months after channel suspended him for lying about hack

C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully is reportedly returning to the channel after being suspended three months ago for lying about having his Twitter account hacked.

Back in October, Scully tagged former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci seeking advice in a tweet. Scully initially told his bosses that someone hacked into his account and sent it. He then admitted he lied and the channel suspended him.

According to Deadline, Scully will not return to the air at first but instead will produce off the air.

USA Today reports that C-SPAN has not set a date for his on-air return.

