State Department launches Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy

Jenny Kane/AP
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Posted at 9:55 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 12:56:09-04

The State Department announced on Monday that they are launching the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy as a way to defend Americans online.

In a news release, the agency said the bureau will address "national security challenges, economic opportunities, and implications for U.S. values associated with cyberspace, digital technologies, and digital policy."

The department said it would consist of three policy units: international cyberspace security, international information and communications policy, and digital freedom.

Eventually, a Senate-confirmed ambassador-at-large will lead the bureau.

Jennifer Bachus would begin serving as principal deputy assistant secretary starting Monday, the department said.

She will also lead the bureau until an ambassador-at-large is appointed.

Other positions the department announced include Michele Markoff as acting deputy assistant secretary for international cyberspace security, Stephen Anderson as acting deputy assistant secretary for international information and communications policy, and Blake Peterson as acting digital freedom coordinator.

