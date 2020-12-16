Starbucks reportedly temporarily pausing 'Happy Hour' amid rising cases of COVID-19

Starbucks is reportedly temporarily suspending its "Happy Hour" due to rising cases of COVID-19.

According to USA Today, the coffee company said the reason behind pausing it was to help cut down on customers in its stores.

The coffee giant cited the increasing infection rate, stating the current guidance is to not gather indoors in large groups for long periods of time, USA Today reported.

The buy-one-get-one drink deal typically happens on Thursdays from 2-7 p.m. The next two that have been canceled were scheduled to occur on Dec. 17 and Jan. 7, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Starbucks will implement more Double Star Days for its loyalty program members while "Happy Hour" is currently on pause.