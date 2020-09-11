Menu

St. Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help

Saint Louis Zoo
Chawna Schuette/AP
This photo provided by the Saint Louis Zoo shows,a 62-year-old ball python curled up around her eggs July 23, 2020. Experts at the St. Louis Zoo are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for at least two decades. (Chawna Schuette/Saint Louis Zoo via AP)
Posted at 5:11 PM, Sep 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-10 20:11:55-04

St. Louis Zoo officials are trying to solve the mystery of how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs without being around a male python for at least two decades.

An expert at the zoo says it’s unusual but not rare for ball pythons to reproduce asexually. Pythons also sometimes store sperm for delayed fertilization.

The zoo say the birth is also unusual because ball pythons stop laying eggs long before they reach their 60s. The python laid the eggs in July.

Three of the eggs remain in an incubator, two were used for genetic sampling and snakes in the other two eggs did not survive.

